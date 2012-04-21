MILAN, April 21 The chairman of Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, Gabriele Galateri, said he would not run again for his role on two bank boards after Italy banned executives from holding simultaneous board seats at rival financial companies.

In a bid to stamp out conflicts of interest, Italy said on Friday it would no longer allow directors of competing financial services firms to sit on each others' boards.

The ban will likely bring many fresh faces in the boardrooms of Italian banks and insurers at upcoming shareholder meetings in the coming weeks.

"I have decided not to present myself again as a candidate for the two boards of Carige and Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano, where there could be problems with my role at Generali, in order also to concentrate on being chairman," Galateri said in a Saturday interview with daily La Stampa.

Italy's largest bank UniCredit, top investment bank Mediobanca and Generali are the three biggest firms affected by the ban, which could also force Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel to give up his role as vice-president of Generali.

Galateri said Nagel had until a Thursday deadline to decide.

He said Generali had to improve its performance by cutting costs at mature businesses, expanding in markets such as Eastern Europe, China, India and Brazil, and innovating products and distribution channels.

He said the market wrongly viewed Generali as a player strongly linked to the Italian market, which explained why the stock has fallen about 30 percent over the last year.

"We want to improve the performance and we are working to do so," he said.

Generali holds its annual shareholder meeting on April 28. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Patrick Graham)