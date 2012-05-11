* Q1 net profit 567 mln euros vs 500 mln forecast

* Q1 operating profit 1.2 bln euros, flat from yr ago

* Strong non-life, financial services

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN, May 11 Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on improved performance at its non-life and financial businesses, a sign earnings were stabilising after a difficult 2011.

Generali, Italy's largest insurer, said on Friday first-quarter net profit fell 8 percent to 567 million euros ($735 million), compared with the average Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 500 million euros.

Net profit in 2011 slumped 50 percent from the previous year after the company wrote down its entire portfolio of Greek assets by 76 percent in the last quarter and took impairment losses on some of its equity holdings.

"This is the best possible start to 2012, a year that will see us grow despite the challenges which remain," chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto said in a statement.

It reported an operating result down 2 percent to 1.23 billion euros and confirmed a target of 3.9-4.5 billion for the full year.

Separately, French rival Axa reported an 0.8 percent rise in sales as the strength in casualty insurance offset falling asset management fees and scant insurance growth.

Generali's Solvency I ratio, a measure of capital strength for insurers, stood at 133 percent, up from the 117 percent reported at the end of 2011 due to improved conditions in the Italian bond market in the first few months of this year.

Even though Italian accounting rules are among Europe's strictest for the calculation of solvency ratios, the company has still some way to go to reach the 150 percent Solvency I level that some analysts view as a comfort level for Generali.

Generali's total government bonds portfolio inched higher in both life and non-life businesses, according to slides posted on its website.

Shares in Generali, which has Italian investment bank Mediobanca as its biggest shareholders, rose from the day's lows and were down 1.5 percent, broadly in line with the European insurance index.

The stock has fallen around 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Erica Billingham)