MILAN, June 2 Italy's insurance giant Generali
started an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday
where opponents of chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto will
try to oust him in what they see as a key step to revive the
appeal of the group.
The boardroom battle flared up on Friday with Perissinotto
and some investors clashing openly. The row is set to culminate
at the board meeting that could put well-respected Zurich
Financial Group executive Mario Greco at the helm of Europe's
third-biggest financial group.
"We are going there to hear what those who have created this
mess have to say and explain what has happened," Diego Della
Valle, a board member at Generali and owner of shoemaker Tod's
said as he entered the meeting venue in the centre of
Milan.
Della Valle, widely seen as supporting Perissinotto,
declined to say how he would vote.
Perissinotto also declined to comment on the outcome of the
meeting.
Perissinotto's opponents, including Luxottica
founder and Generali investor Leonardo Del Vecchio, say they
were unhappy with the way Perissinotto was running the company
and with Generali's underperformance under his rule.
Generali's top investor, Mediobanca, which is
leading a coup against long-serving Perissinotto, appears to
have mustered enough support to oust him, sources close to the
board have told Reuters.
One source familiar with the situation has said up to 12 of
Generali's 17 directors could vote to boot out Perissinotto.
With some board members still undecided on their vote,
position of three independent directors would be crucial at the
board meeting while Perissinotto has received support letters
from Generali employees, small shareholders, agents and labour
unions, Italian newspapers said on Saturday.
Several analysts were sceptical that a change at the top
would fundamentally improve the outlook for Europe's third
largest insurer, which has been lagging behind peers mainly due
to its 46 billion euros ($57 billion) exposure to Italian
sovereign bonds.
Della Valle said the showdown at Generali was a blow to
Italy's business image adding: "Surely, the country's
credibility has not won."
The fight at the top at Generali comes less than a month
after investors forced the departure of Aviva CEO Andrew
Moss and just over a year after embittered shareholders kicked
Alessandro Profumo out of Italy's top bank, UniCredit.
($1=0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Svetlana Kovalyova;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)