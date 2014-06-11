MILAN, June 11 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali closed on Wednesday the sale of 100 percent of its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit to smaller rival Cattolica for 194.7 million euros ($265 million).

Generali said in a statement the sale would boost its Solvency I ratio by 0.7 percentage points.

Generali and Cattolica agreed the sale of Fata, which focuses on agricultural business, in November last year for a price of 179 million euros.

The slightly higher final price reflects rising values of portfolio assets, Cattolica said in a separate statement.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)