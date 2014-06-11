BRIEF-Capital First raises 950 mln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 11 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali closed on Wednesday the sale of 100 percent of its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit to smaller rival Cattolica for 194.7 million euros ($265 million).
Generali said in a statement the sale would boost its Solvency I ratio by 0.7 percentage points.
Generali and Cattolica agreed the sale of Fata, which focuses on agricultural business, in November last year for a price of 179 million euros.
The slightly higher final price reflects rising values of portfolio assets, Cattolica said in a separate statement.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.