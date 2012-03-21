MILAN, March 21 Generali, Europe's No.3 insurer, said on Wednesday it was targeting an operating result of more than 5 billion euros mid-term, significantly above the 3.9 billion euros it posted in 2011.

This year Generali, which reported late on Tuesday a 50 percent drop in net profit after writedowns for 1 billion euro on the value of Greek bonds and other holdings, is targeting operating profit of 3.9 to 4.5 billion euros, below the 4.0-4.7 billion euro target it had for 2011.

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)