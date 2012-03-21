UPDATE 2-Barclays to pay $988 mln to split from African business
* Barclays FY profit misses forecasts (Recasts with terms of split from Barclays PLC)
MILAN, March 21 Generali, Europe's No.3 insurer, said on Wednesday it was targeting an operating result of more than 5 billion euros mid-term, significantly above the 3.9 billion euros it posted in 2011.
This year Generali, which reported late on Tuesday a 50 percent drop in net profit after writedowns for 1 billion euro on the value of Greek bonds and other holdings, is targeting operating profit of 3.9 to 4.5 billion euros, below the 4.0-4.7 billion euro target it had for 2011.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
* Barclays FY profit misses forecasts (Recasts with terms of split from Barclays PLC)
* Chief executive stephen hester says ~customers have benefited "significantly" from rsa not having been sold to zurich insurance
Feb 23 Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed some policy uncertainty even as there was broad consensus on rates having to rise further.