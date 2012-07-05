* Partnership concerns five high-end properties in Paris
* Initial assets worth 550 mln euros
* Norwegian fund paid 275 mln euros to Generali
* JV could be replicated in other countries-Scotti
OSLO, July 5 Norway's sovereign wealth fund and
Italian insurance giant Assicurazioni Generali have
formed a joint venture that will manage high-end properties
worth 550 million euros ($680.95 million) in central Paris, they
said on Thursday.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the
country's oil fund, said it would pay 275 million euros to
Generali to purchase a near 50 percent share in five top
Parisian properties, which the Italian insurer will continue to
manage.
"The transaction will increase our exposure to high-quality
properties in central Paris," said Karsten Kallevig, NBIM's
chief investment officer for real estate.
The properties, used as office and retail space, have a
total surface area of almost 40,000 square metres.
Giancarlo Scotti, Chief Executive of Generali Real Estate,
said the partnership could be the model for future joint real
estate investments elsewhere
"This deal concerns Paris. But in general, we have the
ambition and the wish to replicate this initiative also in other
European countries," Scotti told Reuters.
Scotti said Generali Real Estate had several European
markets on its radar screen and considered the German market
quite interesting.
Generali Real Estate, established in 2011 as manager of
General Group's property assets, handles a real estate and
infrastructure portfolio worth 28 billion euros and is present
in ten countries across Europe and Asia.
Norway's oil fund holds assets worth about 3.6 trillion
Norwegian crowns ($599 billion) according to the fund's website.
As of the end of March the fund held just over 60 percent of
its assets in equities, 39 percent in fixed income and 0.3
percent in real estate. Its strategy is to raise its real estate
assets to as much as 5 percent of its overall portfolio.
