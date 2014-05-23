MILAN May 23 Generali is looking to exit a shareholder pact in Telco, the biggest investor in Telecom Italia, as early as June, Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola said on Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders that want to leave the pact must notify the other members by a set date. The first opportunity to do so is in June. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)