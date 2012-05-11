MILAN May 11 First-quarter net profit at
Europe's No. 3 insurer Generali fell 8 percent from a
year earlier but beat analysts' forecasts as improved
profitability at its non-life and financial segments offset a
slight decline in life results.
Generali, Italy's largest insurer, reported on Friday a net
profit of 567 million euros ($734.83 million), beating a Thomson
Reuters consensus of 500 million euros and coming close to
revisiting the levels seen one year ago before the euro zone
crisis took a turn for the worse.
The group reported an operating result steady at 1.2 billion
euros and confirmed a target of between 3.9 billion euros and
4.5 billion euros for the whole year.
Its Solvency I ratio, a measure of capital strength for
insurers, was 133 percent, much improved from the 117 percent
reported at the end of 2011.
French rival Axa reported earlier in the day an
0.8 percent rise in sales as the strength in casualty insurance
offset falling asset management fees and scant insurance growth.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
