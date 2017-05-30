MILAN May 30 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Tuesday it sold 3.04 percent of a stake in Intesa Sanpaolo it had bought back in January to fend off a possible hostile takeover from the country's top retail bank.

In January Intesa said it was considering a potential tie-up with Generali but has since abandoned the plan.

Generali still has a marginal shareholding in Intesa as a routine financial investment, the insurer said in a statement, without specifying how big the stake was.

In February the insurer said it held 3.4 percent in Intesa Sanpaolo.

