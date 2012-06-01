MILAN, June 1 A very significant part of
directors at Italy's insurance giant Generali back the
ousting of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, investor
Leonardo Del Vecchio said in a statement on Friday.
Del Vecchio, founder of Italian eyewear group Luxottica
, said he and board member Lorenzo Pellicioli have
expressed to top shareholder Mediobanca the "urgent
need" for a management change at Generali.
Del Vecchio said that if the Generali board would name
Zurich Insurance Group executive Mario Greco as new CEO it would
be for a decisive change of pace at the insurer.
Perissinotto has struck back against a bid by Generali's
biggest shareholder to oust him at a board meeting on Saturday
by saying that the move would destabilise Italy's biggest
financial group at a time of great market volatility.
