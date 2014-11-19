BRIEF-Company For Cooperative Insurance EGM approves capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2n5Z9Pj) Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 19 Italian insurer Generali said on Wednesday it expected to achieve its targets for 2015 ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40 percent thanks to a stronger balance sheet.
In a statement for its investor day, Generali said it would be able to beat its pledge to increase operating return on equity to 13 percent by the end of 2015.
Italy's biggest insurer, which said it would present the next step of its strategic vision in May next year, said it expected to increase its dividend payout starting in 2015. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) A likely pick-up in Indonesia's economy could translate in stronger bank performance over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings. However, asset quality and profitability may still remain under pressure over the next few quarters - and, for now, the sector remains on negative outlook. Indonesia's economic outlook is slowly improving. We expect real GDP growth to accelerate to 5.3% in 2017, from 5.0%