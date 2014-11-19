MILAN Nov 19 Italian insurer Generali said on Wednesday it expected to achieve its targets for 2015 ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40 percent thanks to a stronger balance sheet.

In a statement for its investor day, Generali said it would be able to beat its pledge to increase operating return on equity to 13 percent by the end of 2015.

Italy's biggest insurer, which said it would present the next step of its strategic vision in May next year, said it expected to increase its dividend payout starting in 2015. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)