MILAN May 27 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Wednesday it expected to pay more dividends in the next four years as it focuses on increasing its cash generation and building a solid capital base.

In a statement Generali said it would pay cumulative dividends of more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to the end of 2018 compared to 930 million euros it paid out last year.

Europe's No. 3 insurer said it expected to generate net free cash flow of more than 7 billion euros in the period to the end of 2018 compared to 1.2 billion euros in 2014.

The pro-forma economic solvency ratio, calculated using internal models based on new Solvency II principles, was 186 percent at the end of 2014, it said. That compares to the Solvency I ratio of 164 percent given in March. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)