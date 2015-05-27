* Aims to pay 5 bln euros in dividends over four years

* Expects to generate more than 7 bln euros in cash

* Solvency II-aligned economic ratio at 186 pct (Recasts lead, adds analysts, CEO comments, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, May 27 Italy's Generali expects to pay higher dividends over the next four years as it focuses on increasing cash generation and bolstering capital ahead of new tougher European rules.

Italy's biggest insurer said in a statement on Wednesday that it would pay cumulative dividends of more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to the end of 2018, having paid out 930 million euros last year.

Net free cashflow over the next four years is seen at more than 7 billion euros, compared with 1.2 billion euros in 2014.

"Shares should be modestly higher on this news, with a strong cashflow generation target that implies an ambitious 10 percent annual growth from 2014 levels," one London-based broker said.

Generali shares were up 1.5 percent by 0831 GMT, against a 0.3 percent fall for the European insurance index.

The company has underperformed the European index this year, partly because of a solvency ratio that raised doubts over the strength of its balance sheet and dividend.

Its pro-forma economic solvency ratio -- calculated using internal models based on Solvency II principles -- was 186 percent at the end of 2014, Generali said, compared with a Solvency I ratio of 164 percent in 2014.

CAPITAL COMFORT

"The higher ratio gives us increased comfort over the capital position of the group heading into Solvency II implementation in 2016," RBC Capital Markets said.

Low interest rates have reduced insurers' investment returns, making it harder for them to meet the new Solvency II capital rules.

Some observers have cautioned against increasing dividends to more easily meet the new rules, which are similar to those imposed on banks after the financial crisis.

Under pressure to boost profitability and cash generation, Generali has bolstered its balance sheet in recent years by trimming costs and selling assets, meeting a number of recovery targets early.

On Wednesday the insurer said it would generate additional savings of 500 million euros by 2018, on top of the previously flagged 1 billion euros by 2016.

CEO Mario Greco said that while Generali wants to grow in Latin America and Asia, the rump of business would remain in Europe, where it aims to become a leading retail insurer.

"This (Europe) is still one of the richest insurance areas and I reaffirm the centrality of Europe," Greco said.

Generali has about 72 million clients worldwide, with 90 percent of them based in Europe. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)