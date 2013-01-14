MILAN Jan 14 Generali shareholder Petr Kellner sold roughly 1 million shares in the insurer on Jan. 10, in a deal worth more than 14.5 million euros ($19.35 million), data released by Italian bourse showed on Monday.

Kellner, who controls the Czech group PPF, has been reducing progressively his stake in Italy's biggest insurer.

Generali announced last week it would buy out a venture with PPF in a 2.5 billion euros deal. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)