BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Jan 14 Generali shareholder Petr Kellner sold roughly 1 million shares in the insurer on Jan. 10, in a deal worth more than 14.5 million euros ($19.35 million), data released by Italian bourse showed on Monday.
Kellner, who controls the Czech group PPF, has been reducing progressively his stake in Italy's biggest insurer.
Generali announced last week it would buy out a venture with PPF in a 2.5 billion euros deal. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.