MILAN Jan 24 Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment on a report that Italy's biggest retail bank could be considering an all-share exchange offer for top insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Generali on Monday said it had bought a 3 percent stake in Intesa, in a defensive move after a report at the weekend that Intesa was considering taking a large stake in Generali as part of a deal with German insurer Allianz.

A spokesman for Intesa said the bank had no comment on a report in Tuesday's La Repubblica which said the lender had hired law firm Pedersoli and was studying a possible exchange offer on Generali. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)