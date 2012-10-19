MILAN Oct 19 Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday Managing Director Sergio Balbinot would leave his current role to take up the new post of Chief Insurance Officer as part of a group reorganisation spearheaded by new CEO Mario Greco.

Balbinot will leave the board as of Nov. 8.

He will however become Greco's deputy in a newly-created, 10-men strong group management committee, which will include the heads of Generali's main units in Italy, France and Germany.

Generali did not specify in its statement who would be replacing Balbinot in the board. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)