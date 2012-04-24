ROME, April 24 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel stepped down as deputy chairman of Assicurazioni Generali because a new law that Italy passed in December bans directors of competing financial services firms to sit on each others' boards, Generali said.

The new law will come into force at the end of the week, and directors affected by it must choose which role they will keep.

Investment bank Mediobanca controls Italy's largest domestic insurer Generali with a stake of about 13 percent.

Nagel also resigned as a member of Generali's executive committee and as a member of the appointments and governance committee, the insurance company said in a statement.

The so-called "interlocking" ban applies to financial services and insurance companies with annual revenue of more than 47 million euros ($62 million).

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)