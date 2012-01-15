JERUSALEM Jan 15 Israel's Midgal Insurance and Financial Holdings said on Sunday its controlling shareholder, Italian insurer Generali, has received offers to buy its stake in Migdal but has not yet responded to them.

Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance and financial groups with a market value of 5.7 billion shekels ($1.5 billion), was responding to a report in the Calcalist financial daily and did not provide further details in its statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Generali owns 69.1 percent of Migdal valued at 3.9 billion shekels ($1 billiion). Bank Leumi owns another 9.8 percent, while 21.1 percent is floated on the TASE.

Shares in Migdal were up 4.3 percent at 5.61 shekels in afternoon trading in an overall lower market.

Calcalist said that Generali was in contact with international funds and Israeli businessmen to sell its stake in Migdal.

At the end of November Migdal reported a third-quarter loss of 5.8 million shekels ($1.5 million), hurt by the downturn in global and Israeli stock markets. ($1=3.84 shekels) ($1 = 3.8510 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)