JERUSALEM Jan 15 Israel's Midgal
Insurance and Financial Holdings said on Sunday its
controlling shareholder, Italian insurer Generali, has
received offers to buy its stake in Migdal but has not yet
responded to them.
Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance and financial
groups with a market value of 5.7 billion shekels ($1.5
billion), was responding to a report in the Calcalist financial
daily and did not provide further details in its statement to
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Generali owns 69.1 percent of Migdal valued at 3.9 billion
shekels ($1 billiion). Bank Leumi owns another 9.8
percent, while 21.1 percent is floated on the TASE.
Shares in Migdal were up 4.3 percent at 5.61 shekels in
afternoon trading in an overall lower market.
Calcalist said that Generali was in contact with
international funds and Israeli businessmen to sell its stake in
Migdal.
At the end of November Migdal reported a third-quarter loss
of 5.8 million shekels ($1.5 million), hurt by the downturn in
global and Israeli stock markets.
($1=3.84 shekels)
($1 = 3.8510 Israeli shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)