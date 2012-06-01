MILAN, June 1 Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto struck back at his opponents again on Friday, defending the insurer's performance from criticism from shareholders who want to unseat him at a board meeting on Saturday.

Generali investor Leonardo Del Vecchio said earlier on Friday that Perissinotto was incapable of running the group, and said he backed management changes.

"The company is solid," Perissinotto said in a statement. "Generali has overcome the subprime crisis thanks to its prudent investment policy, and today is navigating well the serious market crisis shaking Italy, where the group has strong roots."

In reply to criticism from Del Vecchio, Perissinotto said: "Probably Del Vecchio, whose primary residence is overseas, has a view of our company and our country that is a bit out of touch with reality."

