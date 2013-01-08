MILAN Jan 8 Italian insurer Generali said on
Tuesday it was about to receive non-binding offers for
Swiss-based private bank BSI and a U.S. reinsurance business,
and the disposal process was going according to plan.
"I do not see any problems with these disposals," Chief
Financial Officer Alberto Minali told analysts in a conference
call, adding that the sale of those assets would generate
additional cash reserves.
Generali earlier announced a deal to buy the 49 percent of a
joint venture with Czech group PPF it does not already own in
two tranches for a total of 2.5 billion euros.
CEO Mario Greco told analysts the group would not need
external resources to fund the second tranche of the deal, which
is worth 1.2 billion euros and will be completed at the end of
2014. ž
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)