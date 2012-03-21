BRIEF-Publity receives additional mandate to exploit EUR 831 mln NPL portfolio
* Additional mandate to exploit a further NPL portfolio with receivables of around 831 million euros ($876.87 million)
MILAN, March 21 Generali, Europe's third-biggest insurer, expects its solvency I ratio to rise to 140 percent in 2014 after it completes the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in the large eastern-European joint-venture Generali-PPF.
"Our objective is to reach in 2014, after the acquisition of 49 percent of Generali-PPF Holding, a solvency I ratio of 140 percent," Generali's Chief Financial Officer Raffaele Agrusti.
Generali has been approached by financial intermediaries expressing interest for stakes in the joint-venture, Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Additional mandate to exploit a further NPL portfolio with receivables of around 831 million euros ($876.87 million)
* Ayala enters e-commerce, acquires 43.3% stake in Zalora Philippines
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Japan's SoftBank Group on Thursday denied it was in talks with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit and Idea Cellular to pick up a stake in a potential merger between the two Indian wireless carriers.