Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN Dec 14 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday its board would not discuss a resolution of its partnership with the Czech PPF group at a board meeting on Friday.
Several newspapers said on Friday Generali could reach an agreement in January to buy the remaining 49 percent stake in a venture it has with PPF.
PPF, controlled by Czech businessman Petr Kellner, has the option to sell its 49 percent in the venture as of July 2014 to Generali or a third party for an estimated value of more than 2 billion euros.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One