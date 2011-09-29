PRAGUE, Sept 29 Czech financial group PPF said an early sale of its 49 percent stake in a joint venture with Italy's Assicurazioni Generali was not on the agenda after a report that it was looking at selling the stake earlier than planned.

Czech newspaper E15 said in a unsourced report on Thursday that PPF will look at selling its stake in Generali PPF Holding in stages starting next year.

"At the moment it is not on the agenda," PPF spokesman Milan Tomanek told Reuters when asked about the report.

"The option is due in 2014 and only in this year will the decision be taken," he said.

Generali has estimated the purchase price of the 49 percent in the PPF venture it does not own would be between 2.5 billion and 3 billion euros.

E15 reported that PPF, owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner, was unsuccessful in a first attempt to sell its stake this year, when a deal was blocked by Generali shareholder Mediobanca . (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)