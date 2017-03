MILAN Jan 7 Italy's largest insurer Generali is to hold an extraordinary board meeting later on Monday to discuss the future of its eastern European insurance joint venture with PPF, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Generali holds 51 percent of the joint venture, with the rest in the hands of Czech company PPF, controlled by businessman Peter Kellner.

Generali declined to comment. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca)