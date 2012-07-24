BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings unit acquires stake in Quam, raises stake to 52.45 pct
* Says its unit acquired stake in Quam Ltd as planned on Nov. 3
PRAGUE, July 24 Generali PPF Holding has agreed to buy Polish insurer Proama from French group Groupama, the holding group said on Tuesday.
Proama started its operations in January and has closed more than 100,000 contracts in that time, Generali PPF said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Says its unit acquired stake in Quam Ltd as planned on Nov. 3
* Ian Cheshire appointed as a director and as chairman designate of Barclays UK
* Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 million rgt versus 63.7 million rgt