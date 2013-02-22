MILAN Feb 22 Gross premiums at Italy's biggest insurer Generali rose by 3.2 percent from a year earlier helped by a strong performance in Germany and Eastern Europe.

In a statement on Friday, Europe's third-biggest insurer said premiums had risen to 69.6 billion euros ($92.03 billion) in the year.

Premiums in both the life and non-life segments increased by around 3 percent, with premiums in Germany and the Eastern European countries growing twice as fast.

Italy, the group's largest market, was the worst-performing area. Overall premiums in Generali's home turf were down 0.5 percent, hit by the economic crisis and by a 2 percent fall in the non-life business, especially the motor segment. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Francesca Landini)