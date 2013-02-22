BRIEF-Villa World says purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
MILAN Feb 22 Gross premiums at Italy's biggest insurer Generali rose by 3.2 percent from a year earlier helped by a strong performance in Germany and Eastern Europe.
In a statement on Friday, Europe's third-biggest insurer said premiums had risen to 69.6 billion euros ($92.03 billion) in the year.
Premiums in both the life and non-life segments increased by around 3 percent, with premiums in Germany and the Eastern European countries growing twice as fast.
Italy, the group's largest market, was the worst-performing area. Overall premiums in Generali's home turf were down 0.5 percent, hit by the economic crisis and by a 2 percent fall in the non-life business, especially the motor segment. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Francesca Landini)
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."