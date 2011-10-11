Paris, Oct 11 (Reuters) -- Police have raided the French
offices of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali and
arrested one employee as part of an ongoing investigation into
an alleged fraud, a company official said on Thursday.
The employee, who worked in a back-office function, is
suspected of being part of an alleged fraud ring that attempted
to embezzle around 1.2 million euros ($1.64 million) of client
funds, according to two sources familiar with the case.
Such developments are rare in the normally staid world of
the French personal-insurance market, a 1.4 trillion-euro
behemoth that remains a firm favourite with risk-averse savers
thanks to its beneficial tax treatment.
Police arrested the Generali employee -- who has not been
named -- at his home on Sept. 27 before they searched his
workplace at the company's offices in the Paris suburb of
Seine-Saint-Denis, according to Generali France's head of legal
affairs, Michel Becker.
The alleged fraud itself dates back to 2009 and was rapidly
detected by the company, which filed a complaint with the Paris
prosecutor in August of that year, Becker said.
"The financial fraud squad began an investigation that led
to the identification of a suspicious person among our
employees," he said.
However, two sources familiar with the case said that so far
up to three Generali employees had been placed under
investigation as part of the probe, which had uncovered an
alleged fraud ring of around 15 people.
The scheme had siphoned off 1.2 million euros of client
funds but was intercepted as it attempted to move them to
separate accounts and shell companies, the sources said.
Becker declined to comment on these details. He said the
alleged fraud had had "no negative impact" on the company's
clients.
A police spokeswoman declined to comment because the
investigation was "ongoing".
