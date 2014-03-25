MILAN, March 25 International rating agency
Standard & Poor's has removed Generali from its Credit
Watch list after ascertaining that Italy's biggest insurer would
not exhaust its regulatory capital even if its home country were
to default on its debt.
In a statement, the rating agency said it affirmed
Generali's rating at A-, two notches above Italy's sovereign
rating, with a negative outlook.
Back in November, Generali had reacted angrily at Standard &
Poor's decision to threaten a downgrade by putting it on Credit
Watch, wa move hich Generali's CEO Mario Greco had called "a
gross mistake".
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)