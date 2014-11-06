BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurer Generali will be in a position to increase its dividend on 2014 results, the group's CFO said on Thursday.
"Given our asset base situation, we feel we are in a position to remove the 40 percent payout ceiling (we imposed) and so we reckon we can pay a higher dividend," Alberto Minali said in a conference call with journalists on nine-month results.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing