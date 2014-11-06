MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurer Generali will be in a position to increase its dividend on 2014 results, the group's CFO said on Thursday.

"Given our asset base situation, we feel we are in a position to remove the 40 percent payout ceiling (we imposed) and so we reckon we can pay a higher dividend," Alberto Minali said in a conference call with journalists on nine-month results.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro)