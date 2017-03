MILAN, March 12 Italy's Generali is looking to gradually increase its dividend over the next few years, the insurer's CEO Mario Greco said on Thursday in a conference call on 2014 results.

"We know that to date we have not had a generous dividend policy, but we want a dividend that progressively grows in the next few years," Greco said.

Generali raised its dividend on 2014 results to 0.6 euros per share.

