MILAN Nov 9 Generali's third-quarter
operating results rose by 43 percent in the third quarter
boosted by growth in the life segment, putting Italy's biggest
insurer on course to hit its target for this year.
Operating profit for the quarter ending September came in at
948.5 million euros, above expectations for 922 million euros
according to the median forecast of a Thomson Reuters poll.
Net profit in the quarter was 291 million euros, rebounding
from a mere 19.5 million euros a year ago when the company was
hit by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. Analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters had expected the insurer to post net profit of
323 million euros in the quarter.
"We are confident of achieving a 2012 operating result in
excess of 4 billion euros, in line with our previously announced
target," newly-appointed Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a
statement.
Generali previously announced a target for 2012 operating
result of 3.9-4.5 billion euros.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)