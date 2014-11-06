BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
MILAN Nov 6 Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the first nine months rose 12.8 percent, boosted by a solid performance in both life and non-life business.
In a statement Europe's third-largest insurer by market value said its nine-month operating profit was 3.677 billion euros ($4.6 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 3.618 billion euros.
Generali said it expected to post a better operating result this year compared to 2013.
Italy's biggest insurer said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at 160 percent at the end of September from 141 percent at the end of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7984 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing