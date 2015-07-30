MILAN, July 30 Italian insurer Generali
said on Thursday its operating profit in the second
quarter of the year rose 16 percent to 1.45 billion euros thanks
to strong growth in the life business.
The first-half operating result totalled 2.78 billion euros,
above a company consensus of 2.6 billion euros, and was the best
in 8 years. Life premiums increased 10.6 percent, improving in
all the main markets.
Generali's pro-forma economic solvency ratio - a closely
watched measure of financial strength calculated using internal
models based on Solvency II principles - also came in above
expectations, at 200 percent. It stood at 186 percent at the end
of 2014.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)