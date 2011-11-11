* 9-month net profit 825 mln euros vs 840 mln forecast

* FY operating profit seen at lower end of target range

* End-Sept Italy state bonds 50 bln euro, unchanged from June

* Shares up 2.3 pct, underperform sector (Adds company comments, updates shares)

MILAN, Nov 11 - Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer which holds about 50 billion euros ($68 billion) of Italian state bonds, said investment impairments are weighing on its life activities and capital position.

In nine-month data on Friday, Generali posted a 37 percent fall in net profit hit by Greek bond and equity writedowns and said full-year operating profit will be at the low end of a target range because of market turmoil.

"We consider the target on total operating result we communicated last March still reasonable, though in the low area of the range given the current financial scenario," Chief Financial Officer Raffaele Agrusti said.

In comments on a conference call, Agrusti also said the target is "ambitious but we can confirm it".

In March, Generali set a target for full-year operating profit of 4.0-4.7 billion euros.

In a poll this week, eight analysts said they saw annual operating profit at a average estimate of 4.1 billion euros.

For the full year, Generali sees a rise in its non-life operating result offset by a fall in the life result, hurt by investment writedowns.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

In the nine-month period, Generali cut its equity holdings to 5.8 percent of its total 315 billion euro portfolio, from 7.5 percent, while government bond holdings are unchanged at around 40 percent, it said.

"Our guiding principle is to avoid cross-country risks so in Italy the investment policy continues with Italian state bonds," he said adding that of 100 billion euros of technical reserves half is in Italian state bonds.

At end-June Generali's Italian state bonds were 50.9 billion euros.

Under insurance regulations, the mark-to-market impairments on these bonds do not hit the net result but are included in the calculation of its solvency margin, a measure of an insurer's capital.

At the end of September, Generali's solvency margin was 118 percent, down from 132 percent at the end of 2010. On the conference call, an executive said on Friday the margin was 115 percent.

Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said a previous 4 billion euros target for 2014 free capital is "certainly excessive". The dividend policy to pay out 40 percent of net profit is unchanged, he said on the call.

In April, the CEO said 4 billion euros would be available for a possible buy-out of Generali's partner, the Czech PPF, in their east European venture.

Agrusti said Generali had tripled its cash investments during the third quarter to 15 billion euros.

On Friday, Europe's largest insurer Allianz posted a forecast-beating third-quarter operating profit and said it could withstand economic adversity, sending its shares higher.

Generali shares closed up 2.3 percent underperforming a 3.7 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Erica Billingham)