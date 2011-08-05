* H1 net profit 806 mln euros vs f'cast for 824 mln euros

* H1 includes 283 mln euro impairment on Greek bonds, Telco

* Sees growth in life, non-life margins; confirms FY target

* Shares up 1.75 pct, outperform sectorx

MILAN, Aug 5 Generali (GASI.MI), Europe's third largest insurer, remains optimistic on core insurance operations after booking 283 million euros ($398.6 million) of net impairments, including on Greek debt, it said on Friday.

Italy's largest insurer's first half net profit fell 8 percent to 806 million euros. Operating profit rose 12.7 percent to 2.408 billion euros, boosted by a stronger life and non-life operations, Generali said in a statement.

"Following the positive evidence obtained up to today in all lines of our business, we confirm the full year target for operating result of between 4.0-4.7 billion euros," Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said in a statement.

Generali will continue its strategy to grow in high growth markets, he added.

Generali has over 40 billion euros in Italian bonds but their fall in value because of the sovereign debt crisis does not affect the first half results, though it could impact the insurer's capital.

Net profit was shy of a Reuters poll mean estimate for 824 million euros mean estimate of 12 analysts while the operating profit was well ahead of a 2.220 billion euro forecast. [ID:nLDE7730F7]

At end of June the Solvency I ratio -- a measure of an insurers's capital to cover its risks -- rose 2 percentage points to 134 percent from end-2010. Net assets were down 1.5 percent to 17.2 billion euros. On Friday, Europe's largest insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) missed expectations in its second quarter results. [ID:nLDE77319Q]

Generali shares were up 1.75 percent at 1032 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP was down 1.8 percent. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)