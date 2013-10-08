BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MILAN Oct 8 Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it sold its indirect stake in Venice airport operator Save for the equivalent of 13 euros per share, as part of a plan to exit from non-core businesses.
"The deal was closed for a total gross consideration of approximately 60 million euros, reflecting a 13 euros per share valuation of Save," Generali said in a statement.
Save shares closed at 12.20 euros on Tuesday.
Generali sold the indirect stake to a company wholly owned by Finanziaria Internazionale Holding (Finint) . (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.