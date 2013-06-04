(Attaches to alerts)
MILAN, June 4 Italian insurer Generali
said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its U.S. life
reinsurance business to France's Scor for 579 million
euros ($750 million) as it continues to target the sale of
non-core assets.
Earlier this year, Generali's new chief executive, Mario
Greco, pledged to raise 4 billion euros from non-core asset
sales by 2015 to shore up capital and restore value.
Europe's third-largest insurer is also seeking to dispose of
its private bank BSI but potential buyers think it is worth less
that its CHF 2.3 billion ($2.44 billion) book
value.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Christian Plumb; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)