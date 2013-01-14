BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Jan 14 Shares in Generali were volatile in morning trading on Monday after the biggest Italian insurer unveiled a turnaround strategy aimed at boosting operating results by a quarter.
In a meeting with investors in London, Generali boss Mario Greco promised operating profit of more than 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion), up from 4 billion expected at the end of 2012, and targeted 600 million euros of cost savings over three years.
At 0817 shares in the insurer were down 0.48 percent after a posting a gain of around 0.5 percent at the open. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.