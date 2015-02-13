MILAN Feb 13 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has withdrawn all its ratings on Assicurazioni Generali at the company's request, the Italian insurer said on Friday.

In a statement, Generali said its decision to ask for the withdrawal "is based on the inflexibility of S&P's criteria to take into account the significant improvement of Generali's credit strength achieved over the past two years".

Generali said the methodology applied by the rating agency "does not give merit to the group high level of diversification or the benefits of its broad geographical presence". (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)