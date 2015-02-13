BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
MILAN Feb 13 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has withdrawn all its ratings on Assicurazioni Generali at the company's request, the Italian insurer said on Friday.
In a statement, Generali said its decision to ask for the withdrawal "is based on the inflexibility of S&P's criteria to take into account the significant improvement of Generali's credit strength achieved over the past two years".
Generali said the methodology applied by the rating agency "does not give merit to the group high level of diversification or the benefits of its broad geographical presence". (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.