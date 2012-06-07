MILAN, June 7 Standard and Poor's may downgrade
Assicurazioni Generali after the sudden replacement of
its chief executive created uncertainty and could hamper a quick
response to strategic challenges facing Italy's biggest insurer.
In a statement on Thursday, S&P said it had placed
Generali's 'A' long-term credit and insurer financial strength
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Generali's board succeeded on Saturday in ousting
long-standing insider Giovanni Perissinotto after he lost the
support of top shareholder Mediobanca and other
Italian investors unhappy with the company's performance.
The board picked Mario Greco, who resigned on Monday from
his executive role at Zurich Insurance Group, to
replace Perissinotto.
