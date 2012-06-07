(Adds details)

MILAN, June 7 Standard and Poor's may downgrade Assicurazioni Generali because the sudden replacement of its chief executive has created uncertainty and threatens to hamper a quick response to strategic challenges facing Italy's biggest insurer.

The credit rating agency said on Thursday there was a 50 percent chance it would cut Generali's 'A' long-term credit rating and insurer financial strength rating most likely by one notch. It expected to take a decision in the next three months.

Generali's board on Saturday ousted long-standing insider Giovanni Perissinotto after he lost the support of top shareholder Mediobanca and other Italian investors unhappy with the company's performance.

The board picked Mario Greco, who resigned on Monday from his executive role at Zurich Insurance Group, to replace Perissinotto.

S&P said that despite Greco's good track record as a manager, Generali might have a hard time responding quickly to challenges in a difficult economic environment.

"These challenges include Generali's ability to rebuild its capitalisation and improve its financial flexibility," S&P said. "Furthermore, the unexpected change in CEO could, in our view, indicate potential governance issues."

In particular, the agency said it might cut the rating if talks with Generali's management led it to believe the insurer might delay actions to boost its capital adequacy.

Net profit at Generali slumped 50 percent in 2011 from the previous year after the company wrote down its entire portfolio of Greek assets by 76 percent in the last quarter and took impairment losses on some of its equity holdings.

Raising capital is widely seen as one of the most pressing challenges facing the new CEO, especially as Generali's partner in an eastern European venture has an option to sell the insurer its stake in 2014. (Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)