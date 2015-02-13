(Recasts, adds S&P reaction)

MILAN Feb 13 Standard & Poor's has withdrawn all its ratings on Generali after being asked to do so by the Italian insurer which claimed the credit ratings agency had been inflexible in its review.

Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer by sales, said in a statement its request was based on the "inflexibility of S&P's criteria to take into account the significant improvement of Generali's credit strength achieved over the past two years".

The company, whose net profit rose 12.8 percent in the nine months to the end of September, said S&P's methodology did not give merit to the group's high level of diversification or the benefits of its broad geographical presence.

In November, Generali said it would hit its 2015 targets a year ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout, after cutting costs and selling assets to focus on its main life, property and casualty insurance businesses in Europe.

In a separate statement on Friday, S&P said it had affirmed its ratings on Generali, including a 'BBB+' for the long term, with a stable outlook, shortly before withdrawing them at the request of the company.

S&P said the ratings on Generali were limited to two notches above Italy's sovereign rating as it viewed the group as highly sensitive to the Italian country risk.

S&P said the ratings on Generali were limited to two notches above Italy's sovereign rating as it viewed the group as highly sensitive to the Italian country risk.

It said the group's large domestic life insurance business exposed Generali to "low-probability but high-severity" events such as a deposit freeze, currency redenomination or geopolitical risks.