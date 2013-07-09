MILAN, July 9 Italian insurer Generali plans to take full control of Generali Deutschland Holding, the management holding company of Germany's second largest insurer, the group said on Tuesday.

Generali has agreed to buy a 3 percent stake in the holding company from a group of private investors and then exercise its right to a "squeeze-out" procedure and acquire the remaining 4 percent of Generali Deutschland shares it does not already own.

Generali plans to de-list Generali Deutschland in the first quarter of 2014. The group said it started a placement of 15.5 million of its own shares on Tuesday to support the deal. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)