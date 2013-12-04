BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Dec 4 Italian insurer Generali said on Wednesday that shareholders of Generali Deutschland Holding had approved the squeeze out resolution it had requested.
In a statement, Generali said the transfer of outstanding GDH shares in the hands of minority shareholders was expected to take place in the first half of 2014.
GDH shares would then be immediately delisted, it said.
GDH is the parent company of the German operating companies of Generali. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Naomi O'Leary)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.