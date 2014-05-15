MILAN May 15 Shares in Italy's Generali opened up 1.6 percent on Thursday after the insurer released better than expected first-quarter results.

The Trieste-based group also said it entered exclusive talks with Latin America's Banco BTG Pactual to sell its Swiss unit Banca della Svizzera Italiana.

"Q1 results are slightly better than expected," said Enrico Esposti, analysts at Italian broker ICBPI.

At 0711 GMT, Generali's shares were up 1.63 percent at 16.8 euros, outperforming Milan's blue-chip index, which was almost flat.