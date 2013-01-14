BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Jan 14 Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali is open to stay in the shareholder pact of tyremaker Pirelli for one more year if its duration is reduced.
"We are willing to stay one more year. If the pact is shortened to one year, this is good, otherwise we will exit," Chief Executive Mario Greco told reporters during an Investor Day in London.
Generali has a stake of 4.41 percent in Pirelli. Investors must say by the end of Tuesday if they want to renew the pact.
Greco also said Generali was not in talks with Russian bank VTB, in which it holds a small stake, for an insurance distribution deal.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.