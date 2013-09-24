Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, Sept 24 Assicurazioni Generali, one of the core shareholders in Telecom Italia, said it will write down its stake in the Italian phone company by 65 million euros ($88 million).
The Italian insurer, which has agreed to sell part of its stake to Spain's Telefonica, will book the net impairment in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)