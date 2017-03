MILAN May 13 A spokesman for Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Monday the sale process of its U.S. reinsurance business unit had not yet been concluded, denying market talk.

"Following today's rumours on Generali's U.S. asset, the company states that no agreement to sell it has been reached," spokesman Giulio Benedetti said in a statement.

"The company confirms the sale process is ongoing," he added. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Francesca Landini)