* Citigroup apponted for sale of US reinsurance
assets-sources
* JP Morgan, Mediobanca advising on BSI sale - source
* New CEO to present results of strategic review in November
By Stephen Jewkes and Stephen Mangan
MILAN/LONDON, Aug 22 Italy's biggest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali has commissioned Citigroup
to look into selling the group's U.S. life reinsurance
business, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
"Citigroup has been mandated for a possible sale of the U.S.
assets," a source close to the matter said.
Media reports said the assets could be worth as much as $1
billion but an analyst, who asked not to be named, said that
figure looked totally wrong. "The US life reinsurance unit's
book value is $346m," he said.
Generali, which in August appointed Mario Greco as its new
chief executive, is expected to put up for sale a number of
non-core assets to shore up capital and fund the possible
acquisition in 2014 of a 49 percent stake in east European joint
venture PPF, which could cost at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.1
billion).
With Europe's sovereign debt crisis showing no signs of
going away, investors have also placed a premium on financial
groups strengthening their balance sheets.
"The sale of the U.S. reinsurance assets comes as no
surprise since it's been flagged to the market for months," a
London-based analyst said.
Generali declined to comment.
Greco, previously at Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group
, replaced Giovanni Perissinotto, who was ousted by
Mediobanca and other key shareholders for
disappointing results.
Greco has said he will present the results of a strategic
review of the business when Generali reports its third-quarter
results in November.
In July two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
Generali had appointed JP Morgan to sell its BSI private
banking unit.
One of the sources on Wednesday said the insurer had also
appointed Mediobanca to advise on the sale of BSI.
"The valuation is more or less 2 billion euros but the group
has to find someone that can spend that sort of money," the
source said.