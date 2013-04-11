By Sophie Sassard and Jessica Toonkel
LONDON/NEW YORK-April 11 Reinsurance Group of
America and French rival Scor are competing to
acquire Generali USA in a deal worth up to $1 billion, five
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Generali has selected the two bidders among a
large number for its U.S life reinsurance unit and is hoping to
close a deal in May, said the sources who asked not to be named
because the talks are private.
Generali and its financial advisers Mediobanca and Citigroup
declined to comment. Scor and RGA didn't return requests for
comment.